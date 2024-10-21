Lyft | 10/21/24

With Election Day just around the corner, Lyft is once again stepping up to help voters reach the polls.

On November 5, the 2024 LyftUp Voting Access Program will offer 50% off rideshare, bike, and scooter rides across the U.S., making voting more accessible for everyone.

The initiative aligns with Lyft’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities and encouraging civic engagement.

Heather Foster, Senior Director and Head of Global Public Policy at Lyft, shared that removing transportation barriers is key to ensuring more voices are heard.

“By providing affordable rides, we want to empower people to participate in our democracy," Foster said.

Lyft's efforts reflect its broader mission to make a positive impact, helping communities nationwide make their voices count.

This segment is paid for by Lyft