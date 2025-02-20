LVMPD | 2/20/25

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is dedicated to building relationships and connecting with the community’s youth through fun and engaging events.

This Saturday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LVMPD will host “Cruisin with Cops” at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix Family Fun Center.

Officer Anthony Grecco will be on hand to share more about the event, where kids can interact with officers and explore the exciting world of law enforcement in a fun, friendly atmosphere.

The event aims to strengthen the bond between local police and youth while providing a positive experience for families.

Attendees will have the chance to meet officers, enjoy the attractions, and build connections with the department.

This is an event you don’t want to miss, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the LVMPD and have some fun!