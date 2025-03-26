LV Silver Stars | 3/26/25

Women’s tackle football is thriving, and the LV Silver Stars are proving that the game isn’t just for men. As part of the Women’s National Football Conference, these dedicated athletes balance the physical demands of the sport with work, family, and life—without financial compensation. The challenges are real, but so are the rewards, from the camaraderie on the field to the thrill of competition.

Leading the team is Carrie Walters, owner and head coach, joined by player Kristin Carter. Together, they share what it takes to play tackle football at a high level and why they’re pushing for more recognition in the sport.