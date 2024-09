Experience the best of home improvement and craft artistry at the Las Vegas Home Improvement & Backyard Expo, combined with the Fall Craft Spectacular. Running from September 6-8 at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, this event features over 100 home improvement exhibits, a Craft Showcase with 70 artists, and the exciting Tiny Home Village.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC