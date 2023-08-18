LV Craft Shows LLC | 8/18/23

LV Craft Shows is excited to present the Craftabulous Gift Show at a new indoor venue - the beautiful Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. Please join 68 talented local artists and crafters this Sunday at Aliante from 10 am to 5 pm with the best unique crafts and gifts. The event will be held inside the Scottsdale Ballroom at the Aliante Conference Center next to the hotel registration. There's also free parking and free admission! Just register on LVCraftShows.com on the calendar so they'll know you're coming.

This show is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC