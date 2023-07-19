LV Craft Shows LLC | 7/19/23

LV Craft Shows invites you to join 80+ talented artists and vendors for Christmas in July with Santa at The Retreat on Charleston Peak on Mt. Charleston.

Located on Kyle Canyon Road, this indoor & outdoor event is happening Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your friends, family, kids, and even your dogs, take free pictures with Santa, start your Christmas shopping early and enjoy the most beautiful mountain setting.

Shop from a variety of Christmas items, wreaths, ornaments, art, crafts, gifts, dog treats, cottage foods and more.

Enjoy some delicious food and desserts from our food trucks, or eat inside the beautiful resort, or have some BBQ on the porch.

There will also be a drawing for a 2-Night Stay at the Retreat in support of Sir's Rescue Rangers animal rescue. There will be something for everyone!

There's also free parking and free admission! Just register on LVCraftShows.com on the calendar so they'll know you're coming.

This show is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC