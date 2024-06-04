LV Craft Shows LLC | 6/4/24

Join LV Craft Shows this weekend at Mount Charleston for another amazing 2-Day Unique Craft Boutique.

LV Craft Shows and the Retreat invites you Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of artists and vendors with original crafts and gifts, indoors and outdoors. You will find jewelry, resin, peanut brittle, woodworking, diamond art, dog treats, and perfect Father’s Day gifts.

What a great way to take the family up to the mountains and stay cool as it will be super hot in town. There will also be great food at the Retreat with a special BBQ as well as Araujo's Plant Powered Food Truck.

Dogs are welcome as well!! Plus, you could win a 2-night Staycation at the Retreat while helping animals in need.

Admission & Parking are free. Just register on their website calendar. There's need to print tickets.

Unique Craft Boutique Sat & Sun, June 8 & 9 Sat 10-5 and Sun 10-4 The Retreat on Charleston Peak 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd Free Admission & Parking 95 N to Kyle Canyon Rd

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC