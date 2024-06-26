LV Craft Shows LLC | 6/26/24

LV Craft Shows Red, White & Blue Craft & Gift Show is happening this Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino.

This extraordinary indoor and partial outdoor event is filled with creativity, artistry and community spirit allowing you to immerse yourself in a world of exquisite crafts and unique gifts of 75+ skilled crafters and artists, each offering their unique creations.

Register for free on the website calendar. There's no need to print tickets.

The Veil Pavilion, situated within the Silverton Casino will be your destination for this exceptional craft show. Conveniently park your vehicle in the casino garage and simply look for Veil Pavilion adjacent to the Seasons buffet. We look forward to welcoming you to this spectacular event, This Sunday 10 am to 5 pm!

