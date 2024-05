LV Craft Shows’ popular Night Market is finally back on the Southwest side of town as it heads to the Silverton Casino!

It's happening this Saturday at out front on the Green by the Valet from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

There is free parking at both the valet and parking garage.

For more information and to register for free, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC