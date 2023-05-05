LV Craft Shows LLC | 5/5/23

Join LV Craft Shows this Sunday at Tivoli Village for their amazing Craft Festival!

It's happening on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Tivoli Village Craft Festival his is a great outdoor event for you, your friends and the entire family. It's also the perfect event to find some unique gifts for Mother’s Day!

It features unique handcrafted high-quality products, local food & flavors, boutiques, baked goods and more. Plus, it’s dog friendly!

Admission and covered parking are complimentary.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC