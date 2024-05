LV Craft Shows is hosting the Craft Brew Arts & Craft Festival at the Retreat on Charleston Peak on Kyle Canyon Rd this weekend on Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There is also the second annual Magnificent Memorial Day Celebration Craft & Gift Show at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino on Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

