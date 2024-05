LV Craft Shows is back with another amazing Craft Festival at Tivoli Village.

It will take place on Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a great outdoor event for you, your friends, and the entire family.

This will be the final Tivoli day market for the season, due to the heat, and then resume in September.

Admission and parking are free.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC