LV Craft Shows has planned a great weekend for everyone with not just one event, but two different events, both held at Tivoli Village. Saturday is the Night Market at Tivoli from 4 pm to 9 pm, a fun event for you, your friends, and the entire family. And then on Sunday, LV Craft Shows will bring back the Farm to Table Marketplace from 10 am to 4 pm.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC