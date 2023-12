LV Craft Shows is hosting the Tivoli Nutcracker Night Market on Dec. 15 and 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then their final event of the year is the 13th annual CRAFTMANIA, is Dec. 17 at Silverton Casino’s Veil Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.



This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC