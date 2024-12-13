LV Craft Shows LLC | 12/13/24

This weekend, LV Craft Shows invites you to the Winter Wonderland Craft Show, a two-day indoor event at The Retreat on Charleston Peak. Taking place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this event is the perfect family-friendly outing.

The Winter Wonderland Craft Show will feature 35 talented local artists and vendors offering unique gifts, including wreaths, custom ornaments, woodworking, cottage foods, and clothing. Kids can enjoy free art activities, ornament decorating, and make-and-take sessions. Santa will also be there for photos, and children can drop letters in Santa's mailbox.

Attendees will also enjoy a delicious buffet and the stunning indoor mountain setting, making it a truly magical experience. Admission and parking are free, but visitors are encouraged to register at LVCraftShows.com.

LV Craft Shows is proud to celebrate winning five "Best of Las Vegas" awards this year, including two Gold and three Bronze honors. Don’t miss this unforgettable holiday event—bring your friends, family, and even your dogs to enjoy the festivities!



This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows