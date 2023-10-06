Watch Now
LV Craft Shows LLC | 10/6/23

Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 15:37:38-04

It is LV Craft Shows’ 7th year at Santa Fe Station Casino, and they're hosting their annual Craftastic Gift Show on Sunday, October 8 from 10 am to 4 pm.

More than 80 artists and gift vendors will be inside the Centennial ballroom, located upstairs. For easiest access, park in the North garage and look for the meeting rooms.

This is all in support of Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue, a local nonprofit organization who assists animals in need of their "furever" homes.

