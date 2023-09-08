LV Craft Shows | 9/8/23

LV Craft Shows has been nominated for Best of Las Vegas, and now they need your votes to get the gold!

You can vote every day by clicking on the VOTE NOW pop up here, and checking all of the boxes.

Also, it's here! Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10 -- the Fall Craft Spectacular and Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo is at the Expo at World Market Center. This huge 3-day event brings you two shows in one big hall, with more than 200 exhibitors combined!

Bring your family and friends and find a great selection of original crafts, home décor, gifts, cottage foods, art and anything to improve your home or garden.

Be sure to check out the free Make & Take sessions, free Bingo games, free art for kids, Tiny Home Village and EV Showcase.

Parking is also free inside the attached garage off of Symphony Park Avenue.

Admission is $5 cash at the door, and it’s good for all 3 days.

You can also get free tickets at LVCraftShows.com on the event calendar. Please print the tickets or show them on your phone.

Friday is also completely free for seniors & military.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Again, LV Craft Shows greatly appreciates your vote for Best of Las Vegas!



This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC