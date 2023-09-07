Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 9/7/23

Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:33:07-04

LV Craft Shows is hosting a Home Improvement & Back Yard Living Expo with a Fall Craft Spectacular at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.

It's happening beginning on Friday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The home show is growing more and more every year and will have everything you need for all of your home improvement needs from windows, doors, floors, HVAC, heating, gardening, patio, solar, pools and more.

It will also feature the Tiny Home Village with free seminars and an exciting EV Showcase.

In addition, there will be the Fall Craft Spectacular with an array of unique original crafts and gifts as well as Make & Take sessions.

There will also be Free Bingo and free art for kids by City of the World Art Gallery.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC

