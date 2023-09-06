Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 9/6/2023

At LV Craft Shows' Fall Craft Spectacular, you’ll get two shows in one big hall with more than 200 exhibitors combined! #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:14:39-04

LV Craft Shows' Fall Craft Spectacular together with the Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo is back this weekend at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.

This 3-day event is Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10. Friday and Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll get two shows in one big hall, with more than 200 exhibitors combined!

Bring your family and friends and find a great selection of original crafts, home décor, gifts, cottage foods, art and anything to improve your home or garden.

You can also check out the Make & Take sessions, free bingo games, free art for kids, Tiny Home Village and EV Showcase.

Parking is free inside the attached garage off of Symphony Park Avenue. Admission is $5 cash at the door and good for all 3 days or free at LVCraftShows.com on the event calendar.

Please print the tickets or show them on your phone.

The event is free for seniors & military on Friday.

Don't forget to vote every day for LV Craft Shows. Click "Vote Now" on their Website pop-up and check all of the boxes to submit your vote.

