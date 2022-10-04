Watch Now
LV Craft Shows® | 9/28/22

It's time to shop! LV Craft Shows will hold 'Night Market' &amp; 'Farm to Table' events at Tivoli Village Oct. 1 - 2. #PaidForContent
Posted at 6:02 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03

LV Craft Shows is gearing up for two back-to-back events at Tivoli Village.

'Night Market':

  • Saturday, Oct. 1. from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • 100+ vendors
  • Find crafts and food

'Farm to Table':

  • Sunday, Oct. 2. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Vegan & Vegetarian Marketplace
  • Natural Products and Crafts
  • Dog Zone!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows®

