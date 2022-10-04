LV Craft Shows® | 9/28/22

LV Craft Shows is gearing up for two back-to-back events at Tivoli Village.

'Night Market':



Saturday, Oct. 1. from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

100+ vendors

Find crafts and food

'Farm to Table':



Sunday, Oct. 2. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vegan & Vegetarian Marketplace

Natural Products and Crafts

Dog Zone!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows®