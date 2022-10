The annual Fall Craft Spectacular runs Sept. 23 - 25 at the Expo at World Market Center in Downtown Las Vegas. Shop from 170 plus vendors who offer unique gifts for all occasions. Discover a range of tasty treats, from smoke brownies, cookies, brittles and freeze-dried veggies. Admission is free if you registered online on their event calendar, or $5 at the door. Parking is free inside the attached garage off of Symphony Park Ave.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows®