The Original Night Market at Tivoli Village is making its grand return this Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 – 10 p.m. Hosted by LV Craft Shows, the event will feature live music, over 60 artists and vendors, and a variety of food trucks offering tasty treats. Best of all, it’s dog-friendly, making it a perfect evening out for the entire family

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC