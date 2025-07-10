LV Craft Shows | 7/10/25

Looking for a cool getaway this weekend? Head up to Mt. Charleston for LV Craft Shows Christmas in July at The Retreat on Charleston Peak. From Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 4 PM, you can browse over 70 local artists and vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade crafts, wreaths, ornaments, and more.

Bring the whole crew—including your furry friends—and snap free photos with Santa! Kids will love the free art activities, and adults can enter to win a 1-night stay at The Retreat, supporting Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows