LV Craft Shows | 7/10/25

Escape the summer heat and join LV Craft Shows for a festive Christmas in July event at The Retreat on Charleston Peak—featuring 70+ artists, unique gifts, and free fun for the whole family!
Christmas in July at Mt. Charleston with LV Craft Shows & Santa!
Looking for a cool getaway this weekend? Head up to Mt. Charleston for LV Craft Shows Christmas in July at The Retreat on Charleston Peak. From Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 4 PM, you can browse over 70 local artists and vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade crafts, wreaths, ornaments, and more.

Bring the whole crew—including your furry friends—and snap free photos with Santa! Kids will love the free art activities, and adults can enter to win a 1-night stay at The Retreat, supporting Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows

