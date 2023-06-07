LV Craft Shows | 6/7/23

LV Craft Shows invites you to join more than 70 talented artists at the Unique Craft Boutique!

It's happening at the retreat on Charleston Peak this weekend!

This 2-day indoor and outdoor event is happening on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and

Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's the perfect reason to get out of the city and up to the cooler mountains for a little mini vacation.

There you will find jewelry, bath & body, cottage foods, home & holiday décor, signs, clothing, tumblers and so much more.

There will even be a drawing for a staycation in benefit of "Sir's Rescue Rangers Animal Rescue."

Parking and admission are both free.