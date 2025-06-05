LV Craft Shows| 6/5/25

Escape the Vegas heat and head up the mountain for a weekend of creativity and cool breezes! The Unique Craft Boutique is back at the Retreat on Charleston Peak this Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8. Hosted by LV Craft Shows, the event features handcrafted gifts and art from local makers — think jewelry, woodworks, crochet, cottage foods, and more!

Held outdoors at the stunning Retreat on Charleston Peak, this family- and dog-friendly event runs Saturday from 10–5 and Sunday from 10–4. Admission and parking are completely free, and visitors can even enter to win a 2-night stay at the Retreat in support of Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue. Register online for updates and bring your sense of adventure!

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Show