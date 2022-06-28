Whether you bring your BFF, mom, sister, daughter, aunt, girlfriend, colleague, etc. this event has everything a woman wants and likes. There will be a Cash Bar, 4 food trucks offering a variety of items, such as burgers, subs, salads, vegan options, Italian sausage, loaded fries, Italian sodas, smoothies, coffee, and more! Plus, there will be plenty of Shopping & Networking, Music with DJ Smoke-One, Demos, Chair massages, and a chance to win some amazing prizes. As always, there is Free Admission & Parking. Just Park in the parking garage and head to the buffet to enter Veil. No tickets are needed, but please register free at LVCraftShows.com on the calendar.
Videos
Girls Night Out
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 19:15:41-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.