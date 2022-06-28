Girls Night Out

Whether you bring your BFF, mom, sister, daughter, aunt, girlfriend, colleague, etc. this event has everything a woman wants and likes. There will be a Cash Bar, 4 food trucks offering a variety of items, such as burgers, subs, salads, vegan options, Italian sausage, loaded fries, Italian sodas, smoothies, coffee, and more! Plus, there will be plenty of Shopping & Networking, Music with DJ Smoke-One, Demos, Chair massages, and a chance to win some amazing prizes. As always, there is Free Admission & Parking. Just Park in the parking garage and head to the buffet to enter Veil. No tickets are needed, but please register free at LVCraftShows.com on the calendar.