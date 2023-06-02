LV Craft Shows | 6/2/23

Did you get to meet LV Craft Shows’ new Dinosaurs at their recent Night Market? if not, no worries!

Vegas Dinos will be back at the next Night Market at Tivoli Village, located at 400 S Rampart Blvd. this Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Dinos start at 6 p.m. throughout the night.

There will be live music, delicious food trucks, including the Crab Corner and Marely & Moe’s Modern Kitchen and another unique selection of over 85 vendors to shop from. This will be the final Night market of the season until they resume in September. So, be sure to visit and get to meet dinosaurs and their hatchlings. Plus, kids will get a chance to dig for 2 Dino eggs in the Dino Dig area.

Admission and covered parking are always complimentary. Just register for free at LVCraftShows.com on the calendar to let them know that you are coming. No need to print tickets.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows