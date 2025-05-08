Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 5/8/25

Get ready for two exciting nights of food, fun, and shopping! LV Craft Shows is bringing Food Truck Market Nights to Aliante on Friday and a Night Market to Tivoli Village on Saturday—with music, belly dancing, free food truck bingo, and plenty of Mother's Day gift ideas!
Posted

LV Craft Shows is serving up two unforgettable outdoor events this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day. Friday, May 9 from 4–9 PM, head to the Aliante Casino movie theater parking lot for Food Truck Market Nights. Expect 11+ top-notch food trucks, free food truck bingo, and plenty of family-friendly vibes.

Then on Saturday, May 10 from 5–10 PM, Tivoli Village transforms into the Night Market, with music, kids’ activities, and captivating belly dancing by Bellydance.Vegas. You’ll find handcrafted gifts, boutique finds, cottage foods, and more—perfect for last-minute Mother’s Day treasures.

Both nights are dog-friendly, admission and parking are totally free, and there’s no need to print tickets—just register at LVCraftShows.com. Round up your BFFs and get ready for two amazing nights out in Las Vegas!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo