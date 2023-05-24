LV Craft Shows | 5/24/23

Best of Las Vegas Winner LV Craft Shows invites you to join their annual Magnificent Memorial Day Celebration Craft & Gift Show.

The popular craft show will be held inside the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino on Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 75 artists and gift vendors will be offering a unique variety of original crafts, ceramics, gourds, cottage foods, jewelry, home décor, art, bath & body, candles and clothing, as well as a variety of customizable items.

You will also find 3 delicious food trucks serving Mexican food, Filipino food, shaved ice and handcrafted refreshing drinks as well as more vendors outside Veil.

You can also join their free hourly prize drawings and the big basket drawing at the end of the show. Every adult will receive a free drawing ticket, and military (active or retired) will get two free drawing tickets. The winner does not have to be present to win.

Proceeds from additional ticket sales will benefit Sir’s Rescue Rangers, a local non-profit animal rescue group.

Veil Pavilion is located next to the Seasons Buffet at the Silverton Casino. Park in the garage for easy access.

As always, admission and parking are free. Just register here for free by clicking on the calendar. No need to print tickets.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows