LV Craft Shows | 4/25/25

The Spring Bazaar, hosted by Best of Las Vegas winner LV Craft Shows, will be held at the Scottsdale Ballroom in Aliante Casino on Sunday, April 28, from 10 AM to 5 PM. This event features dozens of local artists and vendors, showcasing handmade crafts, jewelry, home décor, baked goods, and much more! You’ll find the perfect gift for mom or just treat yourself.

There will also be hourly prize drawings, with all proceeds supporting Sir’s Rescue Rangers Animal Rescue. Admission and parking are free, and you can easily register for free at LVCraftShows.com. Don't miss this perfect opportunity to enjoy the local arts scene and support a good cause!

This segment is sponsored by LV Craft Shows