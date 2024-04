Call your BFFs and join LV Craft Shows at the Night Market at Tivoli Village on Saturday, April 13 from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission and parking are always free. Just register for free at LVCraftShows.com on the calendar to let them know that you are coming. There's no need to print tickets.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC.