LV Craft Shows | 3/5/25

The Home Improvement & Backyard Expo and Spring Craft Spectacular take over the Expo at World Market Center from March 7-9. Presented by On The Edge Promotions and LV Craft Shows, this event showcases top home improvement vendors, backyard living solutions, and a vast selection of artisan crafts. Guests can enjoy free Make & Take projects, bingo games, and giveaways throughout the weekend.

Admission is free for seniors and military on Friday, and kids 17 and under can attend for free all weekend. Limited free tickets are available on Eventbrite and LVCraftShows.com, with $5 cash admission at the door. Parking is free in the attached garage off Symphony Park Avenue, making it an easy and fun event for the whole family.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows