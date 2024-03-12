Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 3/12/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado share LV Craft Shows two incredible events - the Night Market and the Easter Craft Festival, both happening at Tivoli Village. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:03:52-04

LV Craft Shows is thrilled to present two events this weekend: the Night Market on Saturday, March 16, from 4 pm to 9 pm, followed by the Easter Craft Festival on Sunday, March 17, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Night Market offers a lively atmosphere with live music, shopping opportunities, and mouthwatering food options, while the Easter Craft Festival features the Easter Bunny and Santa from 11 am to 3 pm, alongside free art activities for kids throughout the day.

