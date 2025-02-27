LV Craft Shows | 2/27/25

The Original Night Market at Tivoli Village is back this Saturday, March 1, from 4–9 PM!

Hosted by LV Craft Shows, this event features live music, local artists, and a variety of vendors offering handmade items, jewelry, boutique finds, and more. Plus, it's dog-friendly, so bring your furry friends!

Enjoy delicious food options like pizza, Filipino dishes, hibachi, and burgers while taking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Kids can participate in free art activities, and the weather promises to be perfect for an outdoor night out.

Admission and parking are free—just register online at LVCraftShows.com.

