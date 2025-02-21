LV Craft Shows | 2/21/25

LV Craft Shows is bringing its annual Best of the West Craft & Gift Show to the Centennial Ballroom at Santa Fe Station Casino this Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM. Shoppers can explore a variety of handmade crafts, jewelry, home décor, bath products, cottage foods, and seasonal items like Spring and Easter decorations. Free art activities for kids will also be available through Celebrate Your Talent.

Guests can enter free hourly drawings for unique artist-donated prizes, with additional tickets benefiting Sir’s Rescue Rangers, a local animal rescue nonprofit. Admission and covered parking are free—park in the North garage for the easiest access. Register for free at LVCraftShows.com and join the fun this Sunday at Santa Fe Station!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows