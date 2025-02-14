LV Craft Shows | 2/14/25

LV Craft Shows, a Best of Las Vegas winner, is bringing back its popular Craft Festival at Tivoli Village this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore a wide range of handcrafted goods, boutique finds, baked treats, and more, all while supporting small businesses and local artisans.

The event is also pet-friendly, making it a great outing for the whole family.

Beyond shopping, guests can indulge in mouthwatering eats from some of the best food trucks in town, including Hot Dogs on a Stick, wood-fired pizza, and Crab Corner.

Admission and parking are free, and pre-registration is available online with no need to print tickets. Don’t miss this exciting community event, happening rain or shine!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows