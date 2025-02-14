Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 2/14/25

Enjoy a fun-filled day at Tivoli Village with LV Craft Shows’ monthly Craft Festival. Shop unique handmade goods, savor delicious food truck bites, and support local artists—all at this free event. #PaidForContent
Posted

LV Craft Shows, a Best of Las Vegas winner, is bringing back its popular Craft Festival at Tivoli Village this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore a wide range of handcrafted goods, boutique finds, baked treats, and more, all while supporting small businesses and local artisans.

The event is also pet-friendly, making it a great outing for the whole family.

Beyond shopping, guests can indulge in mouthwatering eats from some of the best food trucks in town, including Hot Dogs on a Stick, wood-fired pizza, and Crab Corner.

Admission and parking are free, and pre-registration is available online with no need to print tickets. Don’t miss this exciting community event, happening rain or shine!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo