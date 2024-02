LV Craft Shows is excited to invite you to their special Girls' Night Out - Sip & Shop event at the Aliante Casino's Scottsdale Ballroom.

Taking place on Tuesday evening, February 13th, from 4 pm to 9 pm, this event is an evening of excitement and entertainment for you and your favorite ladies.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC.