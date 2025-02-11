LV Craft Shows | 2/11/25

LV Craft Shows is bringing a special shopping experience to Aliante Casino with Girls’ Night Out Sip & Shop on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4–9 p.m.

Held inside the Scottsdale Ballroom, this event offers an evening of shopping, music by DJ S-One, networking, and entertainment.

Attendees can browse a variety of vendors selling last-minute Valentine’s gifts, including jewelry, skincare, candles, clothing, home décor, and more. A cash bar will be available, and Aussie Heat will host a meet-and-greet from 5–7:30 p.m., including a ticket giveaway.

Free swag bags will be randomly given out, and guests can also enjoy hand and foot reflexology.

A grand basket drawing will take place at the end of the night, with proceeds benefiting Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue.

Admission and parking are free, with registration available at LVCraftShows.com.

