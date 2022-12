December 9 and December 10, LV Craft Shows will return to Henderson with a special Holiday Shopping Boutique. It will be held at The Pass Casino on Water Street in Henderson inside “The Venue” event room. Then on Sunday, LV Craft Shows will head back to Tivoli Village for their outdoor Craft Festival with over 90 amazing artists and vendors who will be offering an amazing array of unique gifts for the holidays and other occasions.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows