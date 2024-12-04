LV Craft Shows | 12/4/24

Get ready for a festive weekend as LV Craft Shows hosts two exciting events! On Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the Holiday Bazaar at the Pass Casino on Water Street in Henderson

Held indoors at the "Venue" showroom, the bazaar features 39 vendors offering crafts, jewelry, holiday décor, cottage foods, and more, plus free hourly prize drawings.

On Sunday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join the famous Craft Festival at Tivoli Village.

With over 80 vendors, attendees can shop for handmade gifts, boutique items, woodworking, Hanukkah décor, and pet treats.

Families can enjoy free art activities for kids, and food trucks will offer delicious options. This dog-friendly event makes holiday shopping a delightful experience for everyone.

Admission and parking are free for both events—just register online to secure your spot. Don’t miss this chance to find unique gifts and celebrate the season with LV Craft Shows.

Visit lvcraftshows.com for details.