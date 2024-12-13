LV Craft Shows | 12/11/24

Get ready to immerse yourself in holiday cheer with LV Craft Shows, the 2024 Best of Las Vegas winner! This week, they bring two festive events perfect for last-minute holiday shopping and family fun.

Kick off the celebration tomorrow, December 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tivoli Village with the Nutcracker Night Market. Stroll through over 30 vendors offering unique holiday gifts, savor delicious treats from food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment. Be sure to snap photos with the Nutcracker and Sugar Plum Fairy, and don’t miss the complimentary horse carriage rides!

Then, head up to Mount Charleston for the Winter Wonderland Craft Show on December 14 and 15 at The Retreat on Charleston Peak. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 p.m. to

4 p.m., this indoor event features 35 talented vendors offering one-of-a-kind crafts, ornaments, and holiday decor. Guests can enjoy ornament decorating, writing letters to Santa, free art activities for kids, and even meet Santa himself.

With free admission and parking at both events, LV Craft Shows makes it easy to enjoy the holiday spirit with friends, family, and even your furry companions.

Visit LVCraftShows.com to register and plan your festive weekend.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows