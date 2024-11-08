LV Craft Shows | 11/8/24

Watch Now
Join LV Craft Shows at Tivoli Village this Sunday for a fun-filled craft festival featuring local artisans, unique gifts, food and more. #PaidForContent
This Sunday, LV Craft Shows is bringing its popular Craft Festival back to Tivoli Village, offering a unique shopping experience from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a vibrant collection of local artists, boutiques, and craft vendors, this outdoor event is designed to showcase high-quality handmade products. From specialty crafts to delicious food and treats, there’s something for everyone in the family—including your furry friends!

Kick off the holiday season by discovering one-of-a-kind gifts and supporting small, local businesses. Browse through a wide range of artisanal items, from handmade jewelry and art pieces to seasonal decorations and baked goods. With LV Craft Shows being a Best of Las Vegas award-winner, this festival promises a festive, lively atmosphere where shoppers can explore, connect, and enjoy the spirit of local craftsmanship.

