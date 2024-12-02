Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 11/28/24

Join LV Craft Shows at the Gingerbread Craft Boutique on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Aliante Casino. Featuring 68 talented artists and free admission, it’s the perfect place to kick off holiday shopping. #PaidForContent
Holiday shopping season is here, and the Gingerbread Craft Boutique offers the perfect way to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Hosted by LV Craft Shows, the event takes place this Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Scottsdale Ballroom at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas.

With 68 talented artists and crafters showcasing holiday décor, handmade jewelry, baked goods, and more, there’s something for all tastes and occasions.

Admission and parking are free, and every adult attendee receives a ticket for hourly prize drawings. The event is open to all ages, making it a family-friendly outing.

Conveniently located next to hotel registration, attendees are encouraged to park by the hotel entrance.

Register for free at LVCraftShows.com to save your spot.

Don’t miss the chance to shop local and support talented artisans this holiday season!

