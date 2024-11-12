LV Craft Shows | 11/12/24

Get ready for a lively evening at LV Craft Shows’ Night Market, returning to Tivoli Village this Saturday, Nov. 16. From 4–9 p.m., visitors can explore unique finds from over 80 artists and vendors, enjoy live music, and savor tasty treats from food trucks.

Perfect for families and pet-friendly, the event also features roaming dinosaurs from 5–8 p.m., adding an exciting twist to your shopping experience.

Whether you’re on the hunt for handmade gifts, one-of-a-kind treasures, or a fun outing, the Night Market has something for everyone.

Admission and parking are free, with easy registration on LVCraftShows.com.

Don’t miss this community event for a memorable night under the stars.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows