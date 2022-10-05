LV Craft Shows® | 10/5/22

Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 05, 2022

LV Craft Shows is coming back in Henderson!

Sunday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

@ The Pass Casino on Water Street in Henderson. This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows®

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.