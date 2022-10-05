LV Craft Shows® | 10/5/22
Back by popular demands, LV Craft Festivals is coming back to Henderson, Saturday Oct. 9 @ The Pass Casino. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:25:48-04
LV Craft Shows is coming back in Henderson!
- Sunday, Oct. 9
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- @ The Pass Casino on Water Street in Henderson.
This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows®
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.