LV Craft Shows | 10/30/24

The 15th Holiday Craft & Gift Festival is coming to the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas from November 1-3, offering a weekend of festive shopping and family fun.

Attendees can explore booths featuring unique holiday décor, crafts, and gift ideas.

Special events include Kids Saturday with inflatables, surprise characters, and photos with Santa.

Families can also enjoy free make-and-take activities, holiday bingo, and a cozy holiday ambiance.

With free parking available, this event is perfect for kicking off the holiday season.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows