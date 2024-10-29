LV Craft Shows | 10/29/24

The 15th Annual Indoor Holiday Craft & Gift Festival by LV Craft Shows returns this weekend from Nov. 1-3 at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.

With over 80 talented artists and vendors, visitors can shop for unique holiday décor, gifts, jewelry, and more.

Kids will enjoy inflatables, arts activities, and a chance to meet Santa on Saturday and Sunday.

Adults can try their luck with exciting daily bingo games or participate in fun “Make & Take” projects.

Admission is $5 cash at the door, with free entry for kids 12 and under.

Friday offers free admission for military members and seniors.

Parking is also free in the attached garage off Symphony Park Avenue.

Don’t miss this festive opportunity to shop, play, and create memories!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows