LV Craft Shows | 1/30/25

LV Craft Shows kicks off the year with the Valentine’s Celebration Craft & Gift Show on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Silverton Casino’s Veil Pavilion.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features over 70 talented artists and vendors.

Shoppers can find handcrafted jewelry, home decor, cottage foods, clothing, and personalized gifts made on-site.

Whether searching for a Valentine’s or Galentine’s gift, this event offers something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a fun shopping experience with free admission, parking, and prize drawings throughout the day.

Convenient parking is available in Silverton’s garage for easy access.

Visit LVCraftShows.com to register for free tickets and join the celebration!