Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 1/30/25

LV Craft Shows returns with the Valentine’s Celebration Craft &amp; Gift Show on Feb. 2 at Silverton Casino. Shop 70+ vendors for unique gifts, enjoy free admission, and enter prize drawings all day! #PaidForContent
Posted
and last updated

LV Craft Shows kicks off the year with the Valentine’s Celebration Craft & Gift Show on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Silverton Casino’s Veil Pavilion.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features over 70 talented artists and vendors.

Shoppers can find handcrafted jewelry, home decor, cottage foods, clothing, and personalized gifts made on-site.

Whether searching for a Valentine’s or Galentine’s gift, this event offers something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a fun shopping experience with free admission, parking, and prize drawings throughout the day.

Convenient parking is available in Silverton’s garage for easy access.

Visit LVCraftShows.com to register for free tickets and join the celebration!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo