LV Craft Shows | 05/24/21

Connect Virtually and In-Person This Week!
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 24, 2021
This Wednesday at 6:30 pm is the next round of the LV Craft Shows Live Virtual Event Series, featuring Crafts & Gifts. The event will stream live on Facebook nationwide with exciting giveaways. Should you have to miss it, you can always catch the replay on their YouTube Channel.

And then on Saturday, from 10 am to 3 pm you are invited to join a great group of vendors in person at the Henderson Craft & Gift Bazaar in the parking lot of the Pkwy Tavern on Marks Street in Henderson. Free registration at LVCraftShows.com.

This segment is sponsored by LV Craft Shows. To attend a virtual event, click here.

