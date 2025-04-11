LV Craft Show | 4/11/25

LV Craft Shows is back at Tivoli Village this Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM with their beloved Easter Craft Festival! This festive outdoor event welcomes families, friends, and even furry companions for a day of unique shopping and community fun.

Stroll through rows of local artists and small business vendors offering handcrafted treasures, boutique finds, home goods, and baked delights. Enjoy food trucks serving everything from Filipino and Japanese dishes to sushi and poke bowls.

Kids will love the face painting and art station hosted by CITYoftheWorld Art Gallery. And don’t miss free Easter Bunny photos from 11 AM to 3 PM! Admission and parking are free—just register online. Rain or shine, it's a can't-miss day at Tivoli Village!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows